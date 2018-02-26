Dialogue Writers Not Given Much Recognition: Baahubali Writer

Writer-lyricist Manoj Muntashir says dialogue writers in India have not been able to get as much recognition and limelight as the famous screenwriting duo of Salim-Javed.Famously called Salim-Javed, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar are known for the words and dialogues they gave in 24 films during 1971-1987, including cult movies like "Sholay", "Seeta Aur Geeta", "Zanjeer", "Deewaar", "Kranti" and "Don"."Dialogue writers after Salim-Javed duo, have been in a sad state of affairs, that nobody has actually been given that kind of recognition and nobody has been put on the forefront. But that could have the reason that dialogue writers maybe like to stay in the backdrop and not the limelight," Muntashir told IANS.Besides making headlines for his Hindi dialogues that he lent to the Baahubali films, Muntashir has penned the Hindi version of Hollywood film Black Panther. The Marvel Studios' project released in India on February 16.The writer said that "every living being has a super power" that needs to be recognised."There are certain things which are programmed with you. Every existing living being has a super power, is gifted with some trait for sure. We all have a superhero within but we have to find out our strengths in us, ourselves and hone it. My super power is 'words'."It is not that difficult for me. It looks like donning different hats but in the end it is playing with words only," he said.