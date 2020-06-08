Diana Penty Gets Praised For Not Hiding Her 'Big' Pimple In This Adorable Picture With Her Pet

Amid coronavirus lockdown, actress Diana Penty shared an adorable photograph from her "Sunday siesta" with her furry friend, whom she called her "nap buddy". Diana took to her Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself along with her pet dog Vicky lying in bed.

"Sunday Siesta #NapBuddies #TailsOfVickyAndD and the new pimple on the scene," Diana, an ardent animal lover, captioned the image. However, what grabbed the attention of her fans was "a big" pimple on her face. Well, stars don't always have glam squads on hand to help them banish acnes and blemishes. But, the fact that Diana didn't bother to hide it anyway impressed her fans a lot.

One user wrote, "Even pimple is adding beauty." Another one just wrote "pimple" alongside a series of heart emojis. "That pimple is looking cute on a beauty like you," wrote another user.

Diana made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film Cocktail, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

She went on to appear in films such as Happy Bhag Jayegi, Lucknow Central and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. Diana was last seen in the 2018 film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. She will next be seen in Shiddat

Talking about the film, she had told IANS, "This is the first time I am doing an intense love story. I have done rom-coms, drama and those kinds of things, so it's going to be interesting. It has an interesting story. There is a story within the love story, which is why I decided to do the film."