Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Diana Penty Goes All Gold for her Dazzling Cannes Debut

For the Chopard party, Diana Penty wore a ravishing golden tassled dress by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti. 

IANS

Updated:May 18, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Diana Penty Goes All Gold for her Dazzling Cannes Debut
Diana Penty at Cannes 2019. (Image: Instagram/Diana Penty)
Loading...
Bollywood actress Diana Penty made a sparkling debut with a glittery gold ensemble at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

For her look, the Cocktail actress chose a ravishing golden tassled dress by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti. 

Diana, who attended the film gala as part of her association with vodka brand Grey Goose, paired the dress with embellished sheer golden knee-length heeled boots by the same designer.

For the grand Chopard party, the 33-year-old actress went ahead with nude make-up and lips, and completed her look with sleek middle-parted hair.

Apart from Diana and Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi will also be seen at the Cannes red carpet for the brand this year.

Among other Indian celebs who also walked the red carpet at Cannes this year, include Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra (who was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas) and Hina Khan.

Notably, Diana, who began modelling in 2005, made her acting debut in 2012 with the romantic-comedy Cocktail, and later went on to feature in several films like Happy Bhag Jayegi, Lucknow Central, Parmanu—The Story of Pokhran and Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi.







Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram