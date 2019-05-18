English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Diana Penty Goes All Gold for her Dazzling Cannes Debut
For the Chopard party, Diana Penty wore a ravishing golden tassled dress by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti.
Diana Penty at Cannes 2019. (Image: Instagram/Diana Penty)
Bollywood actress Diana Penty made a sparkling debut with a glittery gold ensemble at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on Friday.
For her look, the Cocktail actress chose a ravishing golden tassled dress by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti.
Diana, who attended the film gala as part of her association with vodka brand Grey Goose, paired the dress with embellished sheer golden knee-length heeled boots by the same designer.
For the grand Chopard party, the 33-year-old actress went ahead with nude make-up and lips, and completed her look with sleek middle-parted hair.
Apart from Diana and Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi will also be seen at the Cannes red carpet for the brand this year.
Among other Indian celebs who also walked the red carpet at Cannes this year, include Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra (who was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas) and Hina Khan.
Notably, Diana, who began modelling in 2005, made her acting debut in 2012 with the romantic-comedy Cocktail, and later went on to feature in several films like Happy Bhag Jayegi, Lucknow Central, Parmanu—The Story of Pokhran and Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi.
