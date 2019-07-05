Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Diana Penty is No Match for Raveena Tandon in New 'Sheher Ki Ladki' From Khandaani Shafakhana

The remake's video is so devoid of the oomph factor that they had to rope in Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon to show how it's done.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
Diana Penty is No Match for Raveena Tandon in New 'Sheher Ki Ladki' From Khandaani Shafakhana
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Raveena Tandon set many a heart fluttering when she grooved to Sheher Ki Ladki in a silver-grey outfit in the film Rakshak. Even though the 1996 film wasn't a big hit, the song became one of the most popular in Raveena's career, and reaffirmed her position as one of the major mainstream actresses at the time.

Originally sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Chandra Dixit, the song has been recreated by remake ace Tanishq Bagchi for the film Khandaani Shafakhana. The new song puts Diana Penty in the centre, and surrounds her with glitzy sets and well-dressed dancers to recreate the effect of the original.

Badhshah's rap is catchy and Tanishq's beats do justice to the original, but what fails miserably is Diana's attempt to look sensuous in the video. No amount of Badhshah serenading her makes her look desirable, and you miss Raveena's charm and appeal.

Here's where the video packs a punch. Just when you are about to give up on the video, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon make a surpise appearance, and you are tempted to watch on. Their cameo, although brief, is a great way to throw back to the original song, as you hear Abhijeet's voice also come on in parts.

Talking about the new song, which ihas the female parts sung by Tulsi Kumar, Suniel said, "It was great fun shooting with Ravs (Raveena) for this song once again along with Badshah and Diana. I absolutely love the recreated version of the song."

Tulsi said, "Sheher ki Ladki is an iconic song that I have grown up listening to and it's an honour to be singing for the iconic Raveena Tandon who has been a rage of the 90s. This one is really special and is our ode to the 90s," she added.

Watch the video here:

