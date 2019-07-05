Diana Penty is No Match for Raveena Tandon in New 'Sheher Ki Ladki' From Khandaani Shafakhana
The remake's video is so devoid of the oomph factor that they had to rope in Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon to show how it's done.
Image: Instagram
Raveena Tandon set many a heart fluttering when she grooved to Sheher Ki Ladki in a silver-grey outfit in the film Rakshak. Even though the 1996 film wasn't a big hit, the song became one of the most popular in Raveena's career, and reaffirmed her position as one of the major mainstream actresses at the time.
Originally sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Chandra Dixit, the song has been recreated by remake ace Tanishq Bagchi for the film Khandaani Shafakhana. The new song puts Diana Penty in the centre, and surrounds her with glitzy sets and well-dressed dancers to recreate the effect of the original.
Badhshah's rap is catchy and Tanishq's beats do justice to the original, but what fails miserably is Diana's attempt to look sensuous in the video. No amount of Badhshah serenading her makes her look desirable, and you miss Raveena's charm and appeal.
Here's where the video packs a punch. Just when you are about to give up on the video, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon make a surpise appearance, and you are tempted to watch on. Their cameo, although brief, is a great way to throw back to the original song, as you hear Abhijeet's voice also come on in parts.
Talking about the new song, which ihas the female parts sung by Tulsi Kumar, Suniel said, "It was great fun shooting with Ravs (Raveena) for this song once again along with Badshah and Diana. I absolutely love the recreated version of the song."
Tulsi said, "Sheher ki Ladki is an iconic song that I have grown up listening to and it's an honour to be singing for the iconic Raveena Tandon who has been a rage of the 90s. This one is really special and is our ode to the 90s," she added.
Watch the video here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya and Co Make the Most of Rare Free Day in Leeds
- After Instagram’s #BottleCapChallenge, TikTok Users Have Found a New Anthem: #CycleohCycle
- With Budget 2019 Offering No Tax Cuts, Middle Class Taxpayers Express Disappointment with Memes
- Fifty Customers Leave Restaurant Without Paying for Their Meal Following a False Fire Alarm
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s