Diana Penty Is The Leading Lady Opposite Shahid Kapoor in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Next: Reports

Ali Abbas Zafar is busy working on his next, for which he has collaborated with actor Shahid Kapoor. The film is an actioner, and it went on floors in November last year. In fact, the director recently announced its wrap. However, the name of the leading lady was not known. But now, it seems to be out in the open.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Diana Penty was roped in to play the lead opposite Shahid Kapoor. A source said that the Cocktail actress has a very strong role in the film, and that she was very happy to be a part of the actioner. In fact, the same source added that Diana has also wrapped up her portions and the shoot of the film is over. It is currently in the post production stage.

Ali Abbas Zafar recently took to his social media to announce the wrap of the film. He wrote, “Action has always been one of my favourite genres and the thrill of making action movies on set is even a greater experience. Film Wrap, Thank you @shahidkapoor and entire team for making these last 6 months super fun.”

Advertisement

Diana Penty had made her debut with Cocktail, and was later seen in films like Happy Bhaag Jayegi and Parmanu. She was recently seen in the Malayalam film Salute, which had Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. She will share screen with Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in Selfiee.

Shahid Kapoor, too, has quite a few projects lined up. He is awaiting the release of Jersey, which is the remake of a Telugu film with the same name. The film features Mrunal Thakur opposite the actor, and will release theatrically on the 14th of April. He has also wrapped up his debut web series. Directed by Raj and DK, this series will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.