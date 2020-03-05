Diana Penty Plays with Sunlight and Shadows in New Picture on Instagram

Diana Penty, who made her Bollywood debut with Cocktail, has recently shared a sun-kissed picture of hers on Instagram. In the picture, the Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actress can be seen wearing a beige coloured tang top as she pose for the lens. So far, the picture has been liked 3,31,391 times.

Diana's friends from the industry also couldn't resist showering their love on the picture. Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra and Aditi Rao Hydari are among those who have dropped love reactions on the post.

Diana, who began her modeling career in 2005, has done a few Bollywood films. She has also starred in Lucknow Central (2017) and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018).

The 34-year-old actress will next be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a film helmed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by T-Series and Maddock Films. The film also features Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, and Mohit Raina. The move is expected to hit the screens this year.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Diana told IANS, "It's an intense love story, which is something I've never attempted before. So I'm really looking forward to it. It's also really special as I'll be working with the Maddock team again for the first time after 'Cocktail'."

Follow @News18Movies for more