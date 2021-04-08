Diana Penty Strikes Sexy Pose in Swimwear As She Deals with Curfews, Mumbai Heatwave

Actress Diana Penty on Wednesday revealed her stressbuster, when it comes to dealing with lockdown and curfews, along with a throwback image she has posted in dark blue swimwear. “And this is how I’m taking on curfews, lockdowns, and this mad, mad heat… too bad this is a throwback," she wrote with the Instagram image, adding a word of caution: “Stay safe everyone."

The actress announced her Malayalam debut film co-starring Dulqar Salmaan a while back. The untitled project has gone on the floor. Dulquer Salmaan and Diana Penty’s film is helmed by popular filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews. The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s production banner Wayfarer films. The film also marks Dulquer’s fifth production venture. Popular screenwriter duo Booby-Sanjay is scripting the film. Veteran actor Manoj K Jayan has roped in to play a pivotal role in the film.

Meanwhile, Diana Penty will also be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s Shiddat alongside Mohit Raina and Radhika Madan.

