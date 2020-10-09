Dickinson' Renewed At Apple TV Plus For Season 3

Los Angeles: Comedy series Dickinson has been renewed by streaming platform Apple TV Plus for a third season. The second season of the Peabody Award-winning Apple Original series, starring Hailee Steinfeld as acclaimed 19th century poet Emily Dickinson, will premiere on January 8, 2021. Season two of Dickinson will reunite Steinfeld with returning ensemble cast members Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe, as well as world-renowned rapper, singer and songwriter Wiz Khalifa, who will reprise the character of Death. Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld) is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play, the season’s description shared by the streamer read. Dickinson is created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith.

