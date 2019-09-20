Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Did '83' as Families of Athletes Are Not Given Enough Credit, Says Deepika Padukone

"83" will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Did '83' as Families of Athletes Are Not Given Enough Credit, Says Deepika Padukone
Image of Deepika Padukone, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Actor Deepika Padukone says she gave her nod to Kabir Khan's "83" as she believes the contribution of the family or the spouse of a sportsperson is not recognised.

Deepika will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev, to be played by her real-life husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

This will be the duo's fourth collaboration after 2018's "Padmaavat".

"Kabir thought of me for the film. It's a very small role but a very special role because I feel like the role of a spouse or family is not always given enough credit," Deepika told reporters here.

"When you look at athletes and when they win and perform on an international stage and platform, the family gets very little recognition. Keeping that in mind I wanted to do the film," she added.

The actor was speaking at the 20th edition of IIFA awards.

"83" will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

The much-awaited film will release on April 10, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram