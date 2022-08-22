Did Actress Sonali Patil Just Express Her Desire To Join Politics? Details Inside

Marathi actress Sonali Patil catapulted to fame with Bigg Boss Marathi season 3. She also hogs the limelight with her opinions and impressive pictures. In a recent post, she posed in an orange saree pairing it with a pink blouse. In the caption she wrote, “After looking at the photo for a while, I felt like I should go to politics.” She was waving her hand quite similar to the signature pose of a politician in election rallies.

Fans poured a lot of hilarious reactions into this post. One follower wrote that she closely resembles an MLA. Many others also had a similar reaction. Some followers, however, dissuaded her from joining politics. According to these users, she is perfect with her photo shoots. Many followers also dropped a lot of heart emoticons signifying their love for the serial Aaron actress.

This post is not the only time Sonali won the hearts of her fans. Her recent Instagram stories prove that Sonali has amassed a major fan following over years. This has happened even though she has not seen many serials and films.

Sonali’s post related to her desire for venturing into politics was shared by a fan page. Song Tumcha Rubab Powerful was attached to this photo.

Another fan page shared some of her pictures. Sonali looks drop-dead gorgeous in these snaps. The song Duniyaa from the film Luka Chuppi was attached to these pictures, escalating their beauty quotient.

One can’t help drooling over this smile of the Devmanus actress. Kya Song Khoob Lagti Ho suits perfectly with her adorable expressions.

Apart from these stories, Sonali also attracts attention with her Youtube channel. She has amassed more than 27 Thousand subscribers. She keeps sharing a lot of adorable moments from her personal life. Fans have loved her in this endeavour as well.

