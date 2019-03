Did Akshay Kumar Call Salman Khan Before Locking Eid 2020 for 'Sooryavanshi' Release? Deets Inside

When Sooryavanshi teaser posters hit the cyberspace, the fact that was instantly picked up was that in 2020 not Salman Khan but Akshay Kumar will ring in Eid celebrations with his cop-drama directed by Rohit Shetty. There were rumours that Akshay had called Salman before he blocked the date of release. The actors have been friends for a long time and worked in films like Jaaneman and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.Akshay, whose film Kesari is set to release on March 21, was recently quizzed about the speculation. During a media interaction, Akshay denied making any calls to Salman before he and the makers of Sooryavanshi finalised the release date of the action film for Eid 2020. Reportedly, Akshay also said that film industry is for everyone and that survival is the important.Sooryavanshi is the third film in Rohit’s cop franchise after Singham and Simmba. While Singham and Simmba featured Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh respectively, Sooryavanshi will feature Akshay in the role of a fierce ATS cop.Films that appeal to masses, and also the ones featuring bigger stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir Khan, Akshay and Ranbir Kapoor are released around festival time to bank in on the holiday mood. Monetarily it is a very lucrative prospect and films that release during important days like Holi, Diwali, Christmas etc rarely go on to do bad numbers at the box office. It is not by coincidence that Salman's films are released during Eid. It is almost customary now for Salman to release his films during the specific holiday time, each year.Follow @News18Movies for more