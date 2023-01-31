Pathaan has taken over the internet and how! The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, has been shattering box office records since its release. The film also has been receiving love from fans and celebrities. However, a video began doing the rounds online alleging that Akshay Kumar refused to comment on Pathaan.

We first spotted the video on Twitter and soon enough realised that it was morphed to create unnecessary misunderstanding. A troll shared the video in which Akshay was seen walking out of a theatre in Mumbai while the media surrounded him. The audio seemingly had paparazzi asking him how he found Pathaan. The video attempted to mislead viewers into thinking that Akshay refused to comment about the film.

However, after a little digging, it was revealed that the video is originally from 2016 when Akshay visited the theatre with his family. The old video was resurfaced and edited to build a false narrative and mislead fans.

Pathaan not only stars Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham but also features Akshay’s mother-in-law, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia in a powerful role. The actress’s performance has been well-received not only by critics but fans as well.

Speaking of box office performance, Pathaan has been running in the cinema for less than a week and it has already emerged as the biggest Hindi film ever. With an extended five-day weekend, the film smoothly sailed through the Rs 250 crore mark and is likely to enter the Rs 300 cr club in Hindi on Tuesday. As per reports, Pathaan collected Rs 25 crore nett on Monday. As for worldwide collections, Pathaan recorded Rs 542 crore box office collection worldwide (gross) by the end of its extended weekend, smashing every record in the book.

As for Akshay, the actor will soon be seen in Selfiee, alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here