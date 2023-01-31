CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Did Akshay Kumar Ignore Questions About Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan? Here's The Truth
1-MIN READ

Did Akshay Kumar Ignore Questions About Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan? Here's The Truth

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 14:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Did Akshay Kumar refuse to comment on Pathaan?

A video is now going viral alleging that Akshay Kumar chose not to respond to questions about Pathaan after allegedly watching the movie. But here's the truth.

Pathaan has taken over the internet and how! The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, has been shattering box office records since its release. The film also has been receiving love from fans and celebrities. However, a video began doing the rounds online alleging that Akshay Kumar refused to comment on Pathaan.

We first spotted the video on Twitter and soon enough realised that it was morphed to create unnecessary misunderstanding. A troll shared the video in which Akshay was seen walking out of a theatre in Mumbai while the media surrounded him. The audio seemingly had paparazzi asking him how he found Pathaan. The video attempted to mislead viewers into thinking that Akshay refused to comment about the film.

However, after a little digging, it was revealed that the video is originally from 2016 when Akshay visited the theatre with his family. The old video was resurfaced and edited to build a false narrative and mislead fans.

Pathaan not only stars Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham but also features Akshay’s mother-in-law, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia in a powerful role. The actress’s performance has been well-received not only by critics but fans as well.

Speaking of box office performance, Pathaan has been running in the cinema for less than a week and it has already emerged as the biggest Hindi film ever. With an extended five-day weekend, the film smoothly sailed through the Rs 250 crore mark and is likely to enter the Rs 300 cr club in Hindi on Tuesday. As per reports, Pathaan collected Rs 25 crore nett on Monday. As for worldwide collections, Pathaan recorded Rs 542 crore box office collection worldwide (gross) by the end of its extended weekend, smashing every record in the book.

As for Akshay, the actor will soon be seen in Selfiee, alongside Emraan Hashmi.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Akshay Kumar
  2. bollywood
  3. Pathaan
  4. Shah Rukh Khan
first published:January 31, 2023, 13:47 IST
last updated:January 31, 2023, 14:34 IST
