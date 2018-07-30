GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Did Akshay Kumar Take a Dig at Sanjay Dutt's Biopic Sanju With This Comment?

Bollywood is witnessing a rising trend of adapting real-life stories for biopics but Akshay Kumar says he would never make a movie on himself.

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2018, 1:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Did Akshay Kumar Take a Dig at Sanjay Dutt's Biopic Sanju With This Comment?
Image courtesy: Instagram/Akshay Kumar,Sanjay Dutt
Loading...
Bollywood is witnessing a rising trend of adapting real-life stories for biopics but Akshay Kumar says he would never make a movie on himself. Recently, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, did great business at the box office but was criticised for whitewashing the actor's image.

"I would never ever make a biopic on myself and I will never write a book on myself," Akshay said in an interview here.

"There are so many amazing stories in history, like Tapan Das (his character in 'Gold'), Arunachalam Muruganantham on whose life 'Padman' was based, who have steered India in a positive direction. I would be a fool to make a biopic on myself. I would never even think of it, it will be a shallow thing to do for myself. I want to make biopic on real heroes and not reel heroes," he added.

Hindi cinema has been churning out biopics one after the other, with a string of films such as Super 30, Manto, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a film on Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra and Prime Minister Narendra Modi already lined-up for theatrical release.

Asked if the industry is going overboard with biopics, Akshay said, "It is a known (fact) in our industry that if something works, almost everyone does the same thing and this is not just about biopic or sports biopic or something else. If a few films fail, everyone will run after something else."

Besides Gold, the actor also has 2.0, Housefull 4 and Kesari in his kitty.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...