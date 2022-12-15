Did Allu Arjun Snub Mahesh Babu At Wedding Reception? Details Inside

Tollywood is making a lot of noise around the nation due to its recent pan-India blockbusters. From RRR to Pushpa: The Rise, a lot of Telugu blockbusters have made it possible for actors of the South industry to achieve countrywide recognition and fame. Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu are on the list of such famous actors. But it seems there’s a tussle between the two when it comes to public appearances.

At a recent wedding reception, the two actors were about to share the same stage, but Allu Arjun walked off after shaking hands with Mahesh Babu.

The wedding reception that the two superstars were invited to was that of director and screenwriter Gunasekhar’s daughter Neelima, who got married to Ravi Prakhya. The couple tied the knot in the presence of family and friends on December 3 and celebrated their wedding with a grand reception that took place on December 11.

The guest list included popular names like SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu. While there was no visible tension between the two actors, Allu Arjun seemed to snub Mahesh Babu when the duo got on stage together. They smiled at each other, shook hands and even posed with the newlyweds for snaps. But Allu Arjun walked off the stage without interacting with Mahesh, who continued to interact with the couple.

It is very rare to find two actors accidentally sharing a stage. Usually, such meetings are planned early as the information reaches the actors beforehand. But the unexpected meet and greet went well for the fans of both the superstars, as they were happy to see their favourite stars together.

Read all the Latest Movies News here