LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Did Amaal Just Take a Dig at Uncle Anu Malik With His 'I'm Not Anu Malik' Remark?

Amaal is the nephew of singer-composer Anu Malik, who judged 'Indian Idol' last year until he was accused of sexual harassment.

IANS

Updated:February 2, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Did Amaal Just Take a Dig at Uncle Anu Malik With His 'I'm Not Anu Malik' Remark?
Image credits: Instagram
Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, who has taken up the duties of a judge in a reality show, says that he is quite sensitive towards the young participants of the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs while making critical comments on their singing performances as opposed to his uncle Anu Malik.

Talking about his new role as a judge and how he is handling eliminations, Amaal told IANS here: "Look, I am not Anu Malik, I am a new Mallik (laughs) so, I am really sensitive towards kids and whenever I comment on a participant's performance in a critical manner, I make sure that I am honest but not harsh because at the end of the day, they are children."

Amaal is the nephew of singer-composer Anu Malik, who judged a singing-based reality show Indian Idol last year till he was accused of sexual harassment. While judging, some felt that Anu used to make harsh comments.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, which will premiere on February 9 on Zee TV, offers a platform to young singers between the age of 5 and 15.

Asked if the system of elimination is heartbreaking, Amaal said: "Honestly, we have to look at the whole process very objectively. There is a talent that needs little more practice to compete at a certain level and when we eliminate them, that means they are going to be better when they take part in a competition next time.

"The platform will remain, opportunities will come, but talent can make it to the top if only well prepared."

Follow @news18movies for more



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram