Did Angelina Jolie Remove Brad Pitt's Birth Coordinates From Her Shoulder Tattoo?

Hollywood superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt used to be one of the most loved couples but they filed for a divorce in 2016 and since then they have been engaged in a custody battle over their kids. Now, during the premiere of Jolie’s new film, a fan spotted that one of her tattoos that had the coordinates of Brad’s birthplace was missing. The actress had attended the premiere of Marvel’s Eternals with her children Maddox Jolie-Pitt (20), Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt (13), Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (15) and Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

The actress was wearing a strapless brown gown for the event, which gave a clearer looks at her tattoos. One of her fans noticed that the coordinates of Brad’s birthplace were no longer a part of her tattoos. In 2011, fans had spotted the tattoo on her. However, it is not clear whether she removed the tattoo or it was covered with makeup.

Brad’s birth coordinates are gone pic.twitter.com/1xWNaOkJSK— mizge (@mihailo____) October 19, 2021

Popularly known as “Brangelina" by fans in their heydays together, the two actors had met on the sets of Mr And Mrs Smith In 2005. They dated for 10 years before tying the knot in 2014.

Related: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek Accompanied by Their Kids at Eternals Premiere

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Angelina Jolie is dating Canadian singer and songwriter The Weeknd. Last month, they were spotted on their second outing together. The duo was first spotted together in July. If the dating rumours of Jolie and Abel turn out to be true, it would mark Jolie’s first public relationship following her divorce.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.