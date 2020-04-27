Did Anusha Dandekar Drop Hint About 'Being Cheated On' In Relationship With Karan Kundra?

Of late, there have been rumours doing the rounds that all is not well between Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra, who have been dating each other for over four years.

A recent report in Spotboye suggested that the couple's relationship had hit a rough patch. They have been facing problems since some time and have decided to take a break from each other and are not staying together, the report claimed.

And now, Anusha's latest post has yet again grabbed their fans' attention as it hints about "cheating" involved in the relationship.

Anusha took to Instagram to share a scene from the recently released show Four More Shots Please! season 2 in which her sister Shibani Dandekar plays the role of a woman who catches her husband (Samir Kochhar) cheating on another woman (Kriti Kulhari). It wasn't the photo but the caption that grabbed plenty of eyeballs as it read, "Sisterrrr #busted, #ifeelyou." This left fans wondering if Karan was cheating in the relationship. Have a look:

However, Karan recently dismissed their breakup rumours as untrue and clarified that they never stayed together in the first place and have their own houses in Mumbai.

“First of all, Anusha and I don’t live together. We have our own pads and we stay together for a few days, whenever our schedules permit. I was shooting in Haryana and returned to Mumbai just before the lockdown was announced. I didn’t want to risk anyone else’s health and hence, chose to stay at my home," Karan told Times of India.

"Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now," he added.