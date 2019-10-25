Did Arthur Fleck Really Kill His Neighbour Sophia in Joker? Cinematographer Answers
Joker's cinematographer Lawrence Sher revealed that there was a purpose and rule behind all the murders in the film.
Was Zazie Beetz killed in Joker?
Joker ended with Arthur Fleck becoming the face and hero of a large gang of followers inspired by him. The gang and Fleck himself make it clear how they do not hesitate to resort to violence. While the statement may be true for the followers, Arthur Fleck was more seen as someone who resorted to violence for the people who wronged him.
In an earlier scene, he spares one of his former co-workers while killing another, stating that he was the nicest to him and therefore did not want to kill him. The film's cinematographer, Lawrence Sher has used the idea to explain that one of the film's main characters was not killed despite people assuming he was.
The character in question is Sophia, Fleck's neighbor played by Zazie Beetz. Talking about the character in an interview with /Film, Sher said, "His relationship to Sophie is a fantasy to him. Some people have asked me, 'Was she killed?' Todd makes it clear she wasn’t killed. Arthur is killing people who’ve wronged him in a certain way, and Sophie never wronged him."
Apart from this fans have also begun speculating whether the film was just a figment of Arthur's imagination from Arkham Asylum as the clocks in the film are seen at one exact same time and does not change over the course of the film. Todd Phillips and Lawrence Sher have both neither confirmed or denied this stating that their intention was to leave the hint for fans to find and the truth can be of their own choosing.
