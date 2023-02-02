One of our favourite television reality shows, Bigg Boss introduces us to some of our hidden gems from the industry, including Arti Singh and Rajiv Adatia. Rajiv Adatia, who rose to fame on Bigg Boss 15 because the audience loved his game plan, has entertained the audience with his humour. Arti Singh also gained popularity via Bigg Boss 13 for her fierce attitude.

Both of them are quite active on Instagram and keep posting their latest pictures and videos now and then. Recently, Rajeev dropped a picture with Arti where they recreated the movie poster of Tanu Weds Manu 2.0 for the glam on the calendar. While posting the picture he wrote, “Tanu weds Manu 2.0! Haha, Aaru weds Raju! Hahahahah! JOKING! We recreated the Tanu weds Manu look for the Glam On Calender!! It’s so uncanny how real it looks to the original poster!” At the end of the caption they also tagged R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut and asked for their opinion on the poster as well.

Later, both were also grooving on the track of the same film, Tanu Weds Manu. Posting the video, they wrote, “TANU WEDS MANU 2.0 for the Glam on Calender 2023.” Many of the fans also assumed that they have gotten secretly married.

Rajiv was last seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where he nailed all of the stunts and entertained the audience. Arti is well-known for her roles in films such as Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay, and Waaris. She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and finished fourth runner-up. In the few months, She has been giving some major fitness goals with her transformation.

Read all the Latest Movies News here