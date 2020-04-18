Did Athiya Shetty Make Her Relationship with KL Rahul Insta-official on His Birthday?

Relationship rumours have been swirling around Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul for a while now. The actress and the cricketer have never confirmed it, but have occasionally dropped hints on social media by posting pictures together.

On KL Rahul's birthday on Saturday, Athiya posted a selfie of the two of them together. She called him 'my person' in the post wishing him happy birthday. Her post got a lot of love from their friends like Sania Mirza and Huma Qureshi.

Many of Athiya and Rahul's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heart emoticons. Take a look:

After their Thailand holiday pictures went viral on the internet, their fans were keenly waiting to get an update about their relationship status. Though the duo never gave any official statement about the same, their fun banter always raised many eyebrows.

A day before Rahul's birthday, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actress reminisced her fun-filled days out in the sun with him and her B-town friends including Anushka and Akanshay Ranjan Kapoor and Aditya Seal. Sharing a photo of the adventurous bunch speeding away on jet skies, she captioned the photo saying, "happy trails."

Rahul had posted a fun picture with Athiya some months ago, which led to more speculation about their relationship.

Athiya was asked about her relationship status a few months back while in a media interaction. However, the 27-year-old said that family, relationships and friendships were something extremely 'private and personal' for her.

