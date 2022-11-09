Did Boney Kapoor Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar On The Kapil Sharma Show?

Boney Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming film Mili with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor. When the father-daughter duo appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show recently, Boney discussed his film as well as his feelings on how some actors wrap up their films in a couple of days, allegedly mocking Akshay Kumar.

Boney Kapoor is a top Bollywood filmmaker, who has created some iconic films such as Woh Saat Din, Mr India, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Kyun…! Bewafaa, Shakti, Pukar, and others.

Top showsha video

Boney Kapoor allegedly took a dig at Akshay Kumar during a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, speaking about actors who charge the full fee for their films and finish them in 25-30 days. He even stated that he did not want to name those actors and that they work at their leisure.

According to reports, Boney said, “Kahi aise actors hai jo aise filmein karte hai jaha wo 25-30 din ke kaam pe paise poore chahiye. The intentions from the beginning are only wrong. I don’t want to name the actors but there are quite a few actors jo wo naaptol ke kaam karte hai. Wo bolte hai ‘kitne din ka kaam hai?’ Unka setup hota hai bohot convenient hona chahiye jaise ‘Heroine available honi chahiye, director available hona chahiye’ Toh picture kaha achi banegi.”

Boney Kapoor went on to say that if the actor, director, or producer are not truthful, the film will not be successful. He further added, “Your first thought process is dishonest. Jab tak honesty nahi aayegi na, chahe wo actors ho, director ho, ya chahe wo producers ho, picture achi nahi chalegi.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here