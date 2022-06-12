Did Broken But Beautiful Actress Harleen Sethi Take a Jibe On Ex Vicky Kaushal with Her Latest Post?

Broken But Beautiful actress Harleen Sethi has taken to her Instagram to post some recent pictures. Donning a lilac track suit, and no makeup look, the actress seems to be taking a jibe on her ex boyfriends. And we wonder if she is hinting directly at Vicky Kaushal!

Harleen posed happily on the streets, and looked gorgeous as she made a goofy face. She looked content and at peace. But it is her caption that attracted our attention. She wrote, “Cos roads have more depth than my boyfriends ever did.” She also wrote that the outfit if of her boyfriend’s. Check out the picture here:

Well, the caption has made us wonder if she is directly taking a jibe on ex Vicky Kaushal. Vicky and Harleen had dated for a short period, and Vicky was quite vocal about it. In fact, he had even made their relationship Insta official with a picture together post the screening of Uri: The Surgical Strike. While the exact reason of their breakup is not known, Vicky moved on and dated Katrina Kaif, with whom he is now married.

The actress’ fans were also quite amused with her caption. One user commented, “This is epic.” Many even tagged Vicky Kaushal in the comments, Many comments read ‘Caption’, followed by a fire emoji and a laughter emoji.

Harleen Sethi became popular with AltBalaji’s Broken But Beautiful, where she appeared opposite Vikrant Massey. She was also seen in The Test Case 2. The actress will reportedly next be seen in the Hotstar series, Sultan of Delhi. Directed by Milan Luthria, it would have Tahir Raj Bhasin, Neha Sharma and Mouni Roy in key roles, and will also reportedly star Vinay Pathak, Anupria Goenka, Anjum Sharma, Sunil Kumar Palwal, and Nishant Dahiya.

