BTS: Jungkook's Lip Piercing for Fact Music Awards 2021 Fake or Real? ARMYs Rack Their Brains

Months after coming out with his eyebrow piercing, it seems that BTS’ Jungkook has another piercing. Recently, a clip went viral on social media featuring the K-pop group performing Butter for what seemed like The Fact Music Awards. It is scheduled to air on Saturday, October 2. In the video, the ARMYs noticed something on Jungkook. It appeared that the youngest member had a new lip ring.

Although it is not confirmed, as the still from the video is unclear, the septet’s fan base is going gaga over Jungkook’s piercing and have taken to Twitter to trend the topic.

Take a look at what BTS’ fans are saying on social media:

that little light,,,, yeah jungkook has a lip piercing and i’m seeing stars pic.twitter.com/PUZ0YuorRf— lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) October 2, 2021

I don't know if #jungkooklippiercing is real or not, but I know one thing: Jungkook lives his best life, he is human and is an instance of courage because he stands up to the standards. I'm €ucking proud of him. #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/rI76voMg51— Anna (@Anna65207384) October 2, 2021

ARMYs are also going gaga over rapper J-Hope’s purple hair.

JUNGKOOK LIP PIERCING AND HOSEOK WITH PURPLE HAIR!!!!!!Yall I need CPR ahhh what they tryin to do give us a HEART ATTACK #jungkooklippiercing #Hoseokpurplehair pic.twitter.com/RFbru27RZp — MK (@MK02182260) October 2, 2021

Not me intensely looking at the screen to see if Jungkook has a lip piercing #jungkooklippiercing #BTSat2021TMA @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/eSZ878448N— Taechwita (@tjrwls_1230) October 2, 2021

really jungkook lip piercing? huhu i love jk now….sometimes i miss the old jk but … yea i know i just a fan ☺️ #jungkooklippiercing pic.twitter.com/ZhM7krTSHd— whateverjm (@Jesicha74351945) October 2, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook collaborated with English band Coldplay for the single My Universe. The recently released music video sees them dance with aliens in a dystopian world.

The song also shows the importance of staying connected, as it ends with BTS and Coldplay performing in two different locations, implying that no matter what comes between them, music will always connect them.

