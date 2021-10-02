CHANGE LANGUAGE
BTS: Jungkook's Lip Piercing for Fact Music Awards 2021 Fake or Real? ARMYs Rack Their Brains

A clip went viral on social media featuring BTS performing Butter for The Fact Music Awards. In the clip, Jungkook appeared to have a new lip piercing.

Months after coming out with his eyebrow piercing, it seems that BTS’ Jungkook has another piercing. Recently, a clip went viral on social media featuring the K-pop group performing Butter for what seemed like The Fact Music Awards. It is scheduled to air on Saturday, October 2. In the video, the ARMYs noticed something on Jungkook. It appeared that the youngest member had a new lip ring.

Although it is not confirmed, as the still from the video is unclear, the septet’s fan base is going gaga over Jungkook’s piercing and have taken to Twitter to trend the topic.

Take a look at what BTS’ fans are saying on social media:

ARMYs are also going gaga over rapper J-Hope’s purple hair.

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook collaborated with English band Coldplay for the single My Universe. The recently released music video sees them dance with aliens in a dystopian world.

The song also shows the importance of staying connected, as it ends with BTS and Coldplay performing in two different locations, implying that no matter what comes between them, music will always connect them.

first published:October 02, 2021, 17:44 IST