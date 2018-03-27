English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Did Deepika Padukone Just Take a Dig at Salman Khan With This Comment?
Deepika Padukone was in the capital to release a survey titled 'How India perceives mental health' which has been published by her foundation Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF).
Actor Deepika Padukone, who has been very vocal about her battle with depression, recently released a survey titled 'How India perceives mental health' in the capital and addressed the serious issue during the event.
While speaking about how she came out of the mental health disorder, Deepika said that depression is often perceived as a luxury which is not true. Those who don't know, it was only recently that Salman Khan made a statement saying that "he cannot have the luxury of being depressed".
Deepika said there is a misconception that "depression happens to people who are successful. It can happen to anybody from any field, irrespective of their socio-economic background."
She added: "People think that those who have too much time or money get into depression. I think it is very important to break that myth," Pinkvilla quoted the actor as saying during the event.
