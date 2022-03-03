Did Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Talk at a Chennai Party Recently? We Might Know Something

Aishwaryaa, the daughter of Rajinikanth, and actor Dhanush were married for 18 years before they called it quits. They recently announced their separation, which surprised not only their families but also Rajini and Dhanush fans. The couple has two sons.

Rajinikanth and Dhanush’s father Kasturi Raja were previously rumoured to be in talks to reunite the pair, with the latter promising that good news would arrive shortly.

According to the latest reports, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are said to have attended a party in Chennai thrown by a mutual acquaintance a few days ago. The guests there waited impatiently for them to talk to one another, but they allegedly ignored each other.

In 2004, Dhanush married Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth. Aishwarya has directed films such as 3, a Tamil romantic thriller, and Vai Raja Vai, a black comedy.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had posted notes on their separate social media handles announcing their split. Dhanush had written, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting… Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namah Shivaya!”

Aishwaryaa also shared the same note on Instagram. The caption of the post read, “No caption needed…only your understanding and your love necessary!"

On the work front, Dhanush has many films lined up. Dhanush will be seen in Vaathi directed by Venky Atluri. Samyukhta Menon has been cast opposite Dhanush in the film.

Dhanush will also be sharing the screen with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the American action thriller, The Gray Man.

