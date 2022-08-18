Did Dhanush Take A Pay Cut For Thiruchitrambalam? Deets Inside

After starring in the Russo Brothers’ action-packed film The Gray Man, Kollywood superstar Dhanush finally made his comeback on the big screen with the release of Thiruchitrambalam. The Tamil musical family drama hit the theatres on August 18, and it opened to majorly positive reviews by film critics and netizens alike.

Thiruchitrambalam FROM TODAY in theatres near you. A film full of love and laughter .. I hope you all enjoy it with your family ♥️ pic.twitter.com/mbLrDEiUjh — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 18, 2022



Meanwhile, rumours about Dhanush reducing his remuneration have been doing the rounds on the internet lately. Last month, Tollywood producers announced a strike in order to demand a solution to their post-pandemic problems. The Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) put forth several demands in pursuit of “workable resolutions.”

It had been reported that the ATFPG had urged actors to reduce their salaries. In response to the same, a couple of Tollywood actors had come forward and agreed to bring their fees down. Now, speculations are rife that producers from the Tamil film industry have also made similar demands from Kollywood actors.

Following the same, it has been reported that Dhanush decided to reduce his fees too. According to reports, the Jagame Thandhiram star used to previously charge somewhere between ₹25 crores to ₹30 crores for each film. However, it is being said that the four-time National Film Award-winning actor has received ₹15 crores for his latest film, Thiruchitrambalam.

Alongside Dhanush in the titular role, Thiruchitrambalam also stars Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj, Raashi Khanna and Bharathiraja in key roles. The Tamil film is helmed by Mithran R Jawahar, and it has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under his banner, Sun Pictures. The music and background score of Thiruchitrambalam has been composed by award-winning composer Anirudh Ravichander. Furthermore, its cinematography and editing have been executed by Om Prakash and Prasanna GK, respectively.

The plot of this Dhanush-starrer focuses on a delivery driver, Thiruchitrambalam, who leads a simple life with his authoritative policeman father and flippant grandfather. However, his life takes an unexpected turn after he gets caught between two women.

