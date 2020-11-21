Did Eban Hyams Just Reveal the Reason for Breakup with Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff?

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff recently spoke up about her break-up with Eban Hyams, who she began dating last year. Krishna, after deleting all the posts with Eban from her Instagram profile, shared a note on her Instagram Story last week. In the note, she requested her fan clubs not to tag her in posts, featuring Eban as they are not dating anymore. "All you fan clubs are cute and all, but please stop tagging me in edits with Eban," she wrote. Krishna added, "We aren't together anymore, so stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public. Thanks."

Now, Eban has shared a cryptic post on Instagram about why distance should not affect "real friendships." "Distance should never effect real friendships, It's always love regardless," read his Instagram story. For the uninitiated, Krishna is based in Mumbai with Tiger Shroff. While Eban and his family is from Australia.

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams started dating in 2019 and they frequently hit the headlines for their social media PDA. Last year, Eban, in his Instagram post referred to Krishna as "wifey," which led to fans speculate if they were secretly married. However, Krishna dismissed the rumours in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. "It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on," she said.