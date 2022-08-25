Did Eric Nam Just Hint He Will Perform At Lollapalooza India? His New Tweet Has Fans Speculating

Is Eric Nam performing at the Lollapalooza India? Well, his recent tweet seems to hint so. The K-pop star, who collaborated with Armaan Malik last year, confessed on Thursday that he would love to travel to India and perform at the international festival. The tweet has left fans screaming with joy.

“I would love to play at Lollapalooza India,” Eric Nam tweeted. In response, fans said they would welcome the K-pop star with open arms. “Come we are waiting,” a fan tweeted. “We are totally okay! Everything is fine! I’m not screaming or crying or basically going insane that he’s actually coming,” added another.

I would love to play at Lollapalooza India 😎 — Eric Nam (에릭남) (@ericnamofficial) August 25, 2022

A few also speculated that Eric and Armaan could perform their track Echo at the concert. “Are you serious? What if @ArmaanMalik22 performs #ECHO in Lollapalooza India and Eric oppa appears as a special guest or it can be the opposite,” a tweet read.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The Chicago-based festival will make Mumbai, its new home, bringing its brand of unique, diverse and exciting flavours from the world of music. The first edition of Lollapalooza India is scheduled for January 28 and January 29, 2023. BookMyShow will spearhead Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition.

In an exclusive email interaction with News18, Perry Farrell, Founder of Lollapalooza, stated what makes India the perfect destination. “India is not only the perfect place for the next Lollapalooza it is the perfect time for India now to be the next Lollapalooza. The world is unifying like never before. India is the most welcoming country. We are coming because the people decided they want to meet us. We, now, share a common language through music; we understand each other, learn from each other, know of each other’s aspirations for a peaceful world,” Farrell said.

While the performers’ list is yet to be revealed, fans are hoping their favourite artists, including BTS, would travel to India for the concert.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here