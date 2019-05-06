Take the pledge to vote

Did Ghost Deserve Better? Game of Thrones Fans Unhappy with Jon Snow

In the very first season of Game of Thrones, Ned Stark and his children found direwolves on their way back to Winterfell.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
In the very first season of Game of Thrones, Ned Stark and his children found direwolves on their way back to Winterfell. Since then, not only the Stark kids but these northern animals have also traversed a complex and remarkable journey.

In an early episode of season 8, Twitter rejoiced over the reunion of Snow and his direwolf Ghost, but now, after the fourth episode, Twitter is upset with Jon.

With the Night King and his army being dead, Tormund, in the latest episode of GoT announces that it's time the free folks or the Wildlings return North and live the way they used to. He comes to bid farewell to Jon Snow, the King in the North who is marching South towards King's Landing. He asks Giantsbane to take his loving direwolf Ghost south of the Wall along with him.

He cites that it is where the loving animal belongs to. But, Twitter is not happy with Jon's decision and the way he dejected Ghost. While one of the fans wrote, "That was not the farewell ghost deserved. he is the bestest boi." Another tweeted, "I will never forgive Jon for not even booping Ghosts nose before he left. You don't know of true love Jon Snow."































The latest episode, written by DB Weiss and David Benioff for television, is packed with plenty of shocking moments that leave us staring, open-mouthed at the TV screen, wondering what just happened. Now that the war against the Army of the Dead is done and dusted, Daenerys Targaryen is all set to march south on King's Landing to reclaim the Iron Throne from Cersei, who says some very revealing things this episode after having been missing from the last two episodes of the show.

Read: Game of Thrones S8 E4 Review: Deaths Don't Surprise in This Underwhelming Episode

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

