Did Ghost Deserve Better? Game of Thrones Fans Unhappy with Jon Snow

jon: i’m going south

jon:

jon: and i’m not taking ghost—

ghost: pic.twitter.com/zi33l8iIoe — ✵ (@caroldnvers) May 6, 2019

The most unrealistic part of Game of Thrones is giving away your direwolf and not petting him goodbye — DL (@davelozo) May 6, 2019

You couldn’t even give him a pet on the head Jon?! WTF #ghost #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/4AteMTzivA — Mariela Cano (@MarielaCano2) May 6, 2019

I will never forgive Jon for not even booping Ghosts nose before he left.

You don't know of true love Jon Snow.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/4QJWoKdymC — (@PostMalone28) May 6, 2019

You’re telling me that #GOT couldn’t afford to to animate Jon petting Ghost goodbye???? pic.twitter.com/0H4A3SVdYh — Alyson Jordan (@alysonjordan97) May 6, 2019

#GameofThrones

Jon: Gives up Ghost cause he got Rhaegal now



Jon later: pic.twitter.com/LqRNaMEPYS — Ali Baba and the 140 Characters (@KhuljaMemeMeme) May 6, 2019

THAT WAS NOT THE FAREWELL GHOST DESERVED. HE IS THE BESTEST BOI!!! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/23JxvPqZu0 — Kaitlyn Gruber (@KGrubey) May 6, 2019

D&D HAD THE NERVE TO SHOW US A HEARTBROKEN GHOST AFTER JON YEETED HIM! THEY'RE DOING A GREAT JOB OF MAKING ME DISGUSTED WITH JON pic.twitter.com/s9eveUwX8r — (@qitnsansaturner) May 6, 2019

Jon dropped Ghost off at the shelter & ain’t said bye. Ain’t hugged the goodest boy. Ain’t even say what kinda kibbies he likes nothing. pic.twitter.com/bT43Oqx8bo — Small Might (@vanitaaaa_) May 6, 2019

Look. I like Jon. But I may never forgive him for leaving Ghost without a goodbye “Who’s a good boy?” scratch behind the ears. Ghost deserved better. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dDmlOGMWh3 — Heather Krupka (@h_krupka) May 6, 2019