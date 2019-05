Did Ghost Deserve Better? Game of Thrones Fans Unhappy with Jon Snow

jon: i’m going south

jon:

jon: and i’m not taking ghost—

ghost: pic.twitter.com/zi33l8iIoe — ✵ (@caroldnvers) May 6, 2019

The most unrealistic part of Game of Thrones is giving away your direwolf and not petting him goodbye — DL (@davelozo) May 6, 2019

You couldn’t even give him a pet on the head Jon?! WTF #ghost #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/4AteMTzivA — Mariela Cano (@MarielaCano2) May 6, 2019

I will never forgive Jon for not even booping Ghosts nose before he left.

You don't know of true love Jon Snow.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/4QJWoKdymC — (@PostMalone28) May 6, 2019

You’re telling me that #GOT couldn’t afford to to animate Jon petting Ghost goodbye???? pic.twitter.com/0H4A3SVdYh — Alyson Jordan (@alysonjordan97) May 6, 2019

Jon: Gives up Ghost cause he got Rhaegal now



Jon later: pic.twitter.com/LqRNaMEPYS — Ali Baba and the 140 Characters (@KhuljaMemeMeme) May 6, 2019

THAT WAS NOT THE FAREWELL GHOST DESERVED. HE IS THE BESTEST BOI!!! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/23JxvPqZu0 — Kaitlyn Gruber (@KGrubey) May 6, 2019

D&D HAD THE NERVE TO SHOW US A HEARTBROKEN GHOST AFTER JON YEETED HIM! THEY'RE DOING A GREAT JOB OF MAKING ME DISGUSTED WITH JON pic.twitter.com/s9eveUwX8r — (@qitnsansaturner) May 6, 2019

Jon dropped Ghost off at the shelter & ain’t said bye. Ain’t hugged the goodest boy. Ain’t even say what kinda kibbies he likes nothing. pic.twitter.com/bT43Oqx8bo — Small Might (@vanitaaaa_) May 6, 2019

Look. I like Jon. But I may never forgive him for leaving Ghost without a goodbye “Who’s a good boy?” scratch behind the ears. Ghost deserved better. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dDmlOGMWh3 — Heather Krupka (@h_krupka) May 6, 2019

In the very first season of Game of Thrones, Ned Stark and his children found direwolves on their way back to Winterfell. Since then, not only the Stark kids but these northern animals have also traversed a complex and remarkable journey.In an early episode of season 8, Twitter rejoiced over the reunion of Snow and his direwolf Ghost, but now, after the fourth episode, Twitter is upset with Jon.With the Night King and his army being dead, Tormund, in the latest episode of GoT announces that it's time the free folks or the Wildlings return North and live the way they used to. He comes to bid farewell to Jon Snow, the King in the North who is marching South towards King's Landing. He asks Giantsbane to take his loving direwolf Ghost south of the Wall along with him.He cites that it is where the loving animal belongs to. But, Twitter is not happy with Jon's decision and the way he dejected Ghost. While one of the fans wrote, "That was not the farewell ghost deserved. he is the bestest boi." Another tweeted, "I will never forgive Jon for not even booping Ghosts nose before he left. You don't know of true love Jon Snow."The latest episode, written by DB Weiss and David Benioff for television, is packed with plenty of shocking moments that leave us staring, open-mouthed at the TV screen, wondering what just happened. Now that the war against the Army of the Dead is done and dusted, Daenerys Targaryen is all set to march south on King's Landing to reclaim the Iron Throne from Cersei, who says some very revealing things this episode after having been missing from the last two episodes of the show.Follow @news18movies for more