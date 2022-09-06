Did Harry Styles Spit On Chris Pine At Don't Worry Darling Premiere? Here's What The Internet Says

The premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, co-starring Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Olivia Wilde, at the 79th Venice Film Festival has been prompting a lot of debate on the relationship the lead ensemble share. Earlier, it was reported that actress Florence Pugh avoided making eye contact with the film’s director at the premiere. Now, a new video from the event is being widely circulated on social media, where netizens believe they saw Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine as he sat next to him at the premiere.

Taking to Twitter, a user shared the video in which Harry can be seen arriving at his seat and sitting next to Pine. However, as he settled, Pine can be seen making an uncomfortable face before continuing to clap again.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/xynaGw72E38″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

In the caption, the user wrote, “Harry Styles appears to spit on Chris Pine. I won’t sleep until I know the truth.” More than 5.5 million people have watched the video footage since it was posted on Tuesday early morning, with many viewers claiming that Styles “absolutely did” spit on his co-star. Others who watched the video dismissed the “spitting” assertion, stating that it was more likely the two were making jokes. However, nothing is clear from the now-viral clip.

Don’t Worry Darling premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 5 (Monday), Styles and Pine attended, along with co-stars Florence Pugh, who plays the lead character, and director Olivia Wilde.

Don’t Worry Darling’s press tour has generated a lot of discussions. In fact, Olivia Wilde was questioned about the alleged conflict between her and Florence Pugh at the film’s premiere. “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself,” she said, adding, “I don’t feel the need to contribute. It’s sufficiently well nourished.”

Don’t Worry Darling will release on September 23.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here