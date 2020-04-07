Did Himanshi Khurrana Just Take A Dig At Bigg Boss 13 Co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill's Fan Clubs?

It has been months since the Bigg Boss 13 ended, but news about the 'tedha' season and its contestants are far from over. After Rashami Desai, Himanshi Khurrana appears to have taken a dig at her co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill's fan clubs.

Recently, Himanshi took to her twitter and wrote, "Really proud of my fans or friends or we can say family... fans always represent their idol... chahe thode km ho pr kisi ko down the line jake kuch nahi bolte Hum apni masti me (even if there are only a few, but at least, they don't hit below the belt).. lots of love always respect."

Really proud of my fans or friends or we can say family...........fans always represent their idol .......... chahe thode km ho pr kisi ko down the line jake kuch nahi bolte Hum apni masti me..... lots of love always respect #HimanshiKhurana — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 5, 2020

Recently, Shehnaaz's fans had abused Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and posted abusive messages and offensive content. During an Insta Live with her best friend Rashami Desai, Devoleena had said she did not like Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla's chemistry in their music video Bhula Dunga.

This had not gone down well with Sidnaaz fans, who brutally trolled Devoleena, posting abusive messages to her and her family members. Devoleena then got into a twitter war and tried to shut them as much she could, but later claimed that Shehnaaz was encouraging the hatred.

Shehnaaz has kept mum on the whole matter and not come up with any reply, despite the controversy being in the news for a few days.

