Did Irrfan Know He was Going to Die? Babil Khan Reveals

Last year, actor Irrfan Khan succumbed to neuroendocrine tumour on April 29. Ahead of his first death anniversary, his son Babil and wife Sutapa Sikdar revealed the final words of the late actor. In a recent interview, Babil opened up that Irrfan knew he was going to die a few days before his death.

Talking to Film Companion , Babil recalled the last time he had a conversation with his father. He was with Irrfan in the hospital two to three days before he died. Babil told that Irrfan was losing consciousness. The actor just looked at him and said 'I am going to die'. To which Babil said ‘no you are not’ and then he smiled and went back to sleep.

One of the best qualities of Irrfan was that he never lied, revealed the actor’s wife Stupa. “If he is angry with you, or he is in love with you. Main thing is, when he is in love with you and says ‘I love you’, he did not pretend. He did not say it, till he meant it,” Sutapa added.

Talking about the actor, his wife Sutapa and Babil became overwhelmed. Babil told that his death has left a void as he was like his best friend.Lately, Babil had shared the last memories of his father while shooting for Angrezi Medium. He shared the picture of Irrfan interacting with the director Homi Adajania on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note thanking the director.

Babil thanked Homi for bringing lightness and laughter to an objectively next to impossible situation.

It was the time when Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. He completed the shooting of Angrezi Mediumwithin a few months last year and then underwent treatment for cancer in London.

Irrfan was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, a few days before he died on April 29 last year.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who directed Irrfan in Piku, was among the first ones to tweet about the actor's demise. Later, Irrfan's family issued a statement, informing about the death and thanking fans for their support.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here