1-min read

Did Kabir Bedi Just Confirm That Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Will Tie the Knot on November 20?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will reportedly tie the knot on November 20 in a private ceremony in Italy.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2018, 2:11 PM IST
Did Kabir Bedi Just Confirm That Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Will Tie the Knot on November 20?
(Image: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh/ Viral Bhayani)
The date of the much-anticipated wedding of actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been confirmed, it seems. If the sources who shared the details to Filmfare are anything to go by, the couple is all set to tie the knot on November 20 in Lake Como, Italy.

A source close to the couple told Filmfare, “It’s a very special day for both Ranveer and Deepika which is why they just want the close ones to be present for their wedding ceremony. Mostly it will be their families and a few close friends. The guest list consists of merely 30 people and that’s exactly how these two want it. Italy is a favourite destination of both Ranveer and Deepika so they want to keep their big day more of a private affair.”

The source also added that the alleged couple would also throw a grand reception for their colleagues from the industry in Mumbai.

A few months back speculations were rife that Singh and Padukone’s parents had met and that the actress had also started shopping for her wedding.


Meanwhile, actor Kabir Bedi has retweeted the unconfirmed announcement on his official Twitter account, wishing Deepika and Ranveer a "wonderful wedding".

"Great couple! Great locale in Italy! Great event! Wishing @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone a wonderful wedding, and a lifetime of happiness," he wrote.



