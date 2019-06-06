Did Kangana Ranaut Interfere With Mental Hai Kya Shoot? Director Clears the Air

Kangana Ranaut taking over the reins of Manikarnika, after the film's director quit, led to a huge controversy. Allegations were made and potshots were taken. It was said that the actress reshot scenes previously canned by director Krish, in order make her role more prominent in the film.

That case might be closed now, but the tag of a controlling heroine seems to have stuck to Kangana. Latest reports have claimed that the actress has been interfering with the shoot of her next film Mental Hai Kya, opposite Rajkummar Rao. Kangana apparently wanted reshoot a few sequences of the film.

"After Kangana saw the footage, she was not happy with the way her role had shaped up. She also felt that her co-star Rajkummar Rao stole many of the scenes. Kangana wanted those scenes to be re-shot," Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

Sources say this is the reason why the film's release has been postponed several times. "We must understand that Kangana is no longer satisfied with just being an actor on her sets. She wants to participate in every aspect of her film's evolution. And why not? If it's okay for Aamir Khan and Salman Khan to direct the director, why is it so shocking when Kangana does the same?"

But Mental Hai Kya's director Prakash Kovelamudi has refuted the rumours, saying that the film has been shot without any negativity. "Both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have been fantastic to shoot with, they bring their own energy to the film. Working on Mental Hai Kya has been a collaborative process and it's been an incredible journey. The shift in the release date of the film has been purely made from business perspective by the producers. We are ready to hit screens on 26th July. Any other conjecture is baseless and untrue," he told Hindustan Times.

