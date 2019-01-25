Did Kangana Ranaut Just Hint at Joining Politics With This Statement?

Kangana Ranaut feels she only raises her voice to point out "what is wrong and to take attention towards what is right". The actress says she is willing to raise her voice for the good of the country and contribute to the nation in a larger way."At the moment, I am committed to films and fashion. But if time permits, I would be keen to contribute to the country in a larger way," Kangana told IANS in an email interview when asked about her next challenge.Coming from a village near Manali, Kangana entered tinsel town with no starry connection, and went ahead to make a place for herself in Bollywood. She proved her talent and versatility with films like Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Life In A...Metro, Tanu Weds Manu and Fashion.The actress says she doesn't like it when people start judging."Body shaming is one such subject matter, if you talk about fashion. So yes, my need to be vocal is only to voice what is wrong and take attention towards what is right," said the National Award-winning star.What has she gained during this journey?"Experience to perform better, to let go, to be fearless and take each thing in your stride, skim through struggles and perform."Asked about the #MeToo movement and how it impacted Bollywood, the actress -- known for her straightforwardness -- declined to comment.On the big screen, the actress will be seen essaying the role of Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She has directed the film, which captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai, along with Krish. The film opened on Friday.On her upcoming projects Mental Hai Kya and Panga, Kangana said: "They are very progressive and exciting projects. Keep supporting me and I promise to not let you all down."*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.