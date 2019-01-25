English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Did Kangana Ranaut Just Hint at Joining Politics With This Statement?
Kangana Ranaut, who is known to speak her mind, believes she only raises her voice to point out "what is wrong and to take attention towards what is right".
Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Kangana Ranaut feels she only raises her voice to point out "what is wrong and to take attention towards what is right". The actress says she is willing to raise her voice for the good of the country and contribute to the nation in a larger way.
"At the moment, I am committed to films and fashion. But if time permits, I would be keen to contribute to the country in a larger way," Kangana told IANS in an email interview when asked about her next challenge.
Coming from a village near Manali, Kangana entered tinsel town with no starry connection, and went ahead to make a place for herself in Bollywood. She proved her talent and versatility with films like Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Life In A...Metro, Tanu Weds Manu and Fashion.
The actress says she doesn't like it when people start judging.
"Body shaming is one such subject matter, if you talk about fashion. So yes, my need to be vocal is only to voice what is wrong and take attention towards what is right," said the National Award-winning star.
What has she gained during this journey?
"Experience to perform better, to let go, to be fearless and take each thing in your stride, skim through struggles and perform."
Asked about the #MeToo movement and how it impacted Bollywood, the actress -- known for her straightforwardness -- declined to comment.
On the big screen, the actress will be seen essaying the role of Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She has directed the film, which captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai, along with Krish. The film opened on Friday.
On her upcoming projects Mental Hai Kya and Panga, Kangana said: "They are very progressive and exciting projects. Keep supporting me and I promise to not let you all down."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"At the moment, I am committed to films and fashion. But if time permits, I would be keen to contribute to the country in a larger way," Kangana told IANS in an email interview when asked about her next challenge.
Coming from a village near Manali, Kangana entered tinsel town with no starry connection, and went ahead to make a place for herself in Bollywood. She proved her talent and versatility with films like Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Life In A...Metro, Tanu Weds Manu and Fashion.
The actress says she doesn't like it when people start judging.
"Body shaming is one such subject matter, if you talk about fashion. So yes, my need to be vocal is only to voice what is wrong and take attention towards what is right," said the National Award-winning star.
What has she gained during this journey?
"Experience to perform better, to let go, to be fearless and take each thing in your stride, skim through struggles and perform."
Asked about the #MeToo movement and how it impacted Bollywood, the actress -- known for her straightforwardness -- declined to comment.
On the big screen, the actress will be seen essaying the role of Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She has directed the film, which captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai, along with Krish. The film opened on Friday.
On her upcoming projects Mental Hai Kya and Panga, Kangana said: "They are very progressive and exciting projects. Keep supporting me and I promise to not let you all down."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JLF 2019 LIVE Updates: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results