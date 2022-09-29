Did Karan Johar And Ayan Mukerji Have A Fallout During Brahmastra Shoot? KJo Reacts

Karan Johar has clarified that there were no creative differences between him and director Ayan Mukerji during the making of Brahmastra. Brahmastra Part I: Shiva features Ranbir Kapoor as the titular hero Shiva, his actor-wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles.

Karan said that he would give his inputs but there was “never” a disagreement during the shoot of the movie. “This was this (film) was completely born within Ayan. Every bit of the film, every element, every part of it, every aspect of it was created within his imagination and visualization. There was no way you could disagree. Because how can you disagree with someone’s visualization? I can give my input but there was never a disagreement,” Karan Johar said at the FICCI Frames Fast Track event.

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, which was released on September 9, is the first in an ambitiously planned trilogy, marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’. It is also being reported that Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play the female lead in Brahmastra Part 2. According to a report in BollywoodLife.com, Deepika will play Ranbir’s mother, who is vaguely visible in one scene of Brahmastra Part I. As per the report, Deepika’s character might shape the entire progress and transformation of Shiva.

The first film focuses on the story of Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva, a youngster who has a superpower to control fire. Dubbed an ‘astra’, Shiva has visions in which he learns that the world is in danger. Unknowingly, he sets off on a journey to not only protect the universe but also to discover his hidden powers. The film ends with an official announcement of second part, titled Brahmastra Part II- Dev.

