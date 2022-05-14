Did Karan Kundrra Just Buy Rs 20 Crore Sea Facing Apartment in Mumbai? Here's What We Know

Karan Kundrra has been making headlines for quite some time now. From his romance with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash to him being the badass jailor or the adorable host on a dance reality show, Karan is all over the news. There were also reports that the actor has been busy house-hunting ever since he stepped out of the Bigg Boss 15 show. Now it looks like Karan might soon shift from Goregaon to Bandra. And if reports are to be believed, he has finally sealed the deal.

A picture of Karan from outside the municipal registration office has gone viral on social media. The fan pages have been sharing the image widely, strengthening rumours about the actor moving into a new house. In the viral snap, the actor is seen dressed in a pair of denims and a checked shirt.

The sea-facing apartment is said to be close to the Bandra Reclamation area. It seems the flat comes with a private lift and swimming pool too. The price of the flat is reportedly above Rs 20 crore. Well, only time will tell whether the news is correct or not.

Meanwhile, both Karan and Tejasswi have been banking on projects, post the controversial reality show. While Karan featured as a “jailor" in the recently concluded show, Lock Upp, Tejasswi got Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 - right before the Bigg Boss 15 finale. The two have also featured in a bunch of music videos, which have been loved by the fans. Karan is presently seen as the host on dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. Apart from their professional work, the couple are always making headlines for their mushy romance and PDA. From paying each other visits in the middle of their busy schedules to having umpteen dinner dates, Karan and Tejasswi are couple goals. And with Karan’s pictures outside the municipal registration office going viral, fans can’t help but wonder whether the couple would move in together.

