GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Call Herself 'Mother of the Country's Youngest Superstar'?

The day is not far away when Taimur Ali Khan will take over the popularity of her mother.

News18.com

Updated:April 12, 2018, 9:36 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Call Herself 'Mother of the Country's Youngest Superstar'?
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one true diva of Bollywood. From winning a million hearts by taking on a wide variety of roles to breaking stereotypes around pregnancy with a lot of aplomb, Kareena has undoubtedly been the biggest trendsetter of the Hindi film industry. However, it now looks the day is not far away when her little nawab Taimur Ali Khan will take over the popularity of the actor.

"Saif (Ali Khan, husband) and I discuss that our baby is bringing a smile to everyone's face. We see it in a positive light and move on," Kareena tells mid-day.

Talking about Taimur's crazy fan-following, Bebo says, "People around are unsure whether they should address me as a superstar or the mother of the country's youngest superstar."

However, Kareena says she is so scared to see so much attention on her kid that she often contemplates taking him out.

"Frankly, I am paranoid. So much attention on him is scary. The more I think of it, the more I want to put a kaala teeka on him. I don't want him to leave the house. But that's me going overboard. I control my feelings only so that my son can grow up like a regular kid," she adds.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Recommended For You