Did Kartik Aryan’s Ugly Fallout with Janhvi Kapoor Lead to His Ouster from Dostana 2?

Kartik Aryan’s ouster from Dostana 2 created quite a buzz. Last month, Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Production made an official announcement of Kartik no longer being a part of the film owing to his ‘unprofessional behaviour’. Although, both Karan and Kartik never addressed the reason, netizens were quick to slam the production house for developments.

As per a report in Etimes, it has been claimed that Kartik moved out of the movie because of his ugly fallout with Janhvi Kapoor, who is playing the leading lady in the movie.

Reportedly, Kartik and Janhvi shared a great rapport until January when they seemed to have broken up their friendship. Things worsened between the two to the extent that Kartik became uneasy shooting with her. Almost 60 percent of the movie was already shot when Kartik started to procrastinate the remaining shoot.

As per reports, Kartik was so upset with Janhvi owing to the row that he called the director of the film Collin D’Cunha and asked him to shelve the film. It is said that Kartik even asked the makers to drop Jahnvi from the film if they wanted him to continue. Furthermore, the actor expressed his wish to collaborate on another project other than Dostana 2 for which he was ready to even compromise on his fees.

Supposedly, when things went out of his hands, Karan decided to replace Kartik. Even though, crores were already spent on the movie the makers were ready to shell out extra money and went ahead with their decision of ousting the actor. Karan has been looking for Kartik’s replacement. Several names such as Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and Siddhant Chaturvedi have come to the fore.

However, both Kartik and Karan were not available for the official statements.

Meanwhile, Kartik has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 helmed by Anees Bazmee alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles and Dhamaka, opposite Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash lined up for release this year.

