Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Ring in New Year Together? Fans are Already Convinced

The rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been floating around for quite sometime. However, the two Bollywood stars have been tight lipped about their relationship status. Vicky was also snapped attending the Christmas bash hosted by Katrina and the actress was recently spotted in a hoodie similar to Vicky's, which further fueled their romance rumours.

Now, netizens are convinced that Vicky and Katrina were together for New Year's as well. However, they kept their outing silent and away from public eye at a private resort. In fact Katrina's baby sister Isabelle and Vicky's younger brother Sunny were also with them.

Fans have been sharing photos as proof that Vicky and Katrina celebrated New Year 2021 together. Admittedly, these theories do seem convincing as the images appear to be from the similar location. In one of pics, which Vicky posted with his brother as he wished fans on New Year, we can see a swimming pool in the background. In another picture shared on Isabelle's Instagram stories, the same background appears.

So Katrina Vicky Isa and Sunny they all spent the New Years together 😭😭 and we got no content 😌This is so unfair pic.twitter.com/wntZ23iqEK — فاطمۃ (@Quruxda_Melanin) January 1, 2021

Only recently, Katrina shared a picture in a hoodie where she can be seen playing sequence on a table. Isabella sits besides her. Fans also seem to be convinced that there is Vicky's reflection in the glass behind them.

As Vicky and Katrina continue to stoke relationship rumours, they also have some interesting projects lined up to be shot and released. Vicky's Sardar Udham Singh has been delayed amid coronavirus scare in 2020, but may release this year. Meanwhile, Katrina has films like Phone Bhoot and an untitled actioner with director Ali Abbas Zafar to work on this year.