Did Katrina Kaif Get Diwali Shagun From Vicky Kaushal’s Mother?

We have some good news in store for all Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif fans out there. Reportedly, the actress has received a Diwali hamper exclusively curated by Vicky mother Veena Kaushal. The news had added more fuel to the wedding rumours of the couple.

According to a BollywoodLife report, Katrina had received a Diwali gift hamper from Vicky’s family. The hamper was handpicked by Veena Kaushal and it is termed a shagun from the in-laws.

The report added that the special hamper consisted of mithais, hand-made dark chocolates which are Katrina’s favourite, and, of course, namkeen. The hamper also has some jewellery pieces and sarees.

As per various reports, Vicky and Katrina will tie the nuptial knot in the month of December in Rajasthan. The couple is expected to ear Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensembles for the wedding festivities.

A while back, an India Today report stated that Vicky had planned the proposal in the most romantic way possible. Vicky brought her brownies from Katrina’s favourite place and proposed to her.

There are also reports claiming that Katrina is fond of Rajasthani culture, and wishes to dress up in a traditional style for her wedding day. Sources close to the couple have revealed that both are fond of each other and Vicky especially likes Katrina for her sweet nature.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is baking in the success of her latest release Sooryavanshi. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in her kitty.

Vicky will be next seen in Sam Manekshaw’s biopic, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

