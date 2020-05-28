Did Kiara Advani Intentionally Hit Varun Dhawan on His Nose?

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently shared a dance rehearsal video of himself along with actress Kiara Advani on his Instagram story section. In the clip, Kiara and Varun can be seen grooving to song Sun Sathiya from ABCD 2.





Through his Insta story caption, the 33-year-old actor also relieved that Kiara had intentionally hit him on his nose. “Checkout our performance on sun sathiyaan @kiaraaliaadvani hit me on my nose purposely. It was intense,” read the caption.

Remo D’Souza directed ABCD 2 was released in 2015. The flick had featured Prabhu Deva, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Pujari, Raghav Juyal in lead roles. The film was a sequel to the ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.

Meanwhile, professionally, Varun Dhawan will share the screen space with Sara Ali Khan in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is a part of the project. The film is the remake of 1995 film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

Whereas, Kiara is all set to appear in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 alongside Kartik Aryan. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars other noted actors like Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav among others in lead roles.

