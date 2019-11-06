Take the pledge to vote

Did KL Rahul Just Made His Relationship with Athiya Shetty Instagram Official?

As Athiya Shetty celebrated her birthday on November 5, she received numerous wishes to celebrate her special day.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 6, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Did KL Rahul Just Made His Relationship with Athiya Shetty Instagram Official?
As Athiya Shetty celebrated her birthday on November 5, she received numerous wishes to celebrate her special day.

As Athiya Shetty celebrated her birthday on November 5, she received numerous wishes to celebrate her special day. Right in the morning, her dad Suniel Shetty posted an adorable image of the young actor alongside the caption, "Tia... where life begins and love never ends, happy birthday my baby... few hours to gooooo."

Athiya too replied to her dad's post and wrote, "love you most,' in the comments section.

However, it was cricketer KL Rahul's wish that raised the maximum eyebrows.

Rumours have been doing the rounds for a few months, that the two have been dating each other, and thus a lot of eyebrows were raised when on the actor's birthday, her rumoured boyfriend went on and posted a cute image of them together on his Instagram stories.

In the image shared by KL Rahul, which seems to have been taken from outside a cafe, the cricketer can be seen staring intently at the actor and can't seem to take his eyes off her.

Sharing the image on his Instagram Story, Rahul wrote, "Happy Birthday."

Athiya replied to his post by sharing the image on her Instagram story as well, where she replied with a simple thank you.

etgeth

Aathiya also thanked her brother Ahaan Shetty in her Instagram stories by writing "I love you" on his birthday post.

On the work front, Athiya, who made her Bollywood debut in Hero, in 2015, will now be seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

