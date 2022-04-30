Did Kriti Sanon Ignore Kartik Aaryan At GQ Award Party Amid Dating Rumours? Here's The Truth

Earlier this month, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan sparked dating rumours when they were spotted sharing a warm hug after they returned from Mauritius. While the actors are yet to address the dating rumours, Kartik and Kriti attended the GQ’s 30 Most Influential Young Indians of 2022 on Friday night. A video was shared online by a paparazzo in which it appeared as if Kriti ignored Kartik at the awards show.

In the video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kriti was sharing pleasantries with Kiara Advani while Kartik was standing behind them. The video seemed to show that Kriti was only talking to Kiara while ignoring Kartik.

However, a longer video shows that wasn’t the case. The actors were seen hugging and posing for the cameras. They were seen having a quick chat before Kriti reached out to Kiara, hugged her and parted ways.

Earlier this month, both the actors were spotted at the airport, returning from what appeared to be the shoot of Shehzada. In the video from their spotting, Kartik and Kriti shared a warm hug and fans noticed a spark between the two. Several fans took to the comments section of the video to ask them to make their relationship official already.

While one of the fans wrote, “Eagerly waiting for their relationship," another social media user commented, “Ab jaldi official krdo (Make your relationship official)." A number of fans also requested the two actors to tie the knot soon. “Inn dono ki shaadi kab hore he? (When are these two getting married)," another comment read.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are reuniting after three years for Shehzada. The shooting is currently underway. The movie is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. It also features Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee in key roles. The film is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.