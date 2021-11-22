Radhe Shyam Lyricist Krishna Kanth Revealed Storyline of Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's Romantic Movie?

Pan India star Prabhas is in the headlines these days for his upcoming period drama, Radhe Shyam. Prabhas will be seen romancing Pooja Hegde for the first time in the film. The film’s first single, Ee Raathle, was launched last week and it became an instant hit.

Meanwhile, the lyricist of this song, Krishna Kanth, recently revealed the story of the film in an interview with a local media house. Well, sort of, but not entirely.

Talking about Radhe Shyam, lyricist Krishna Kanth said that he has written all 5 songs of the film and further claimed that he had even solved the mystery of the story.

He explained that Radhe Krishna Kumar’s directorial Radhe Shyam is based in the backdrop of 1970s Europe, but there is a lot of speculation about it. Some believe that the film will depict reincarnation or a time travel on-screen, others speculate that Radhe Shyam is about a mystery that occurs during a train journey. The lyricist further said that whatever it is, let’s keep this suspense as it is.

Later, speaking about Ee Raathle that he wrote, Kanth said that the song may seem complicated to some people, but when they see it on the big screen, they will be able to understand it properly. We have tried to tell the entire film through Ee Raathle. Instead of having a lot of confusing scenes, a montage has been used.

Radhe Shyam is an Indian period sci-fi romance drama, adapted and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is ready for release on 14 January 2022. Produced by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T-Series, the film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.