English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Did Manikarnika Because of Kangana Ranaut: Unnati Davara
Unnati Davara says she never rode a horse in her life and that was a challenge in Manikarnika.
Unnati Davara plays Mundar in Manikarnika.
Loading...
Actress Unnati Davara says that one of the reasons why she decided to play a warrior in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is because of its lead actress and director Kangana Ranaut.
"Honestly, Kangana was one of the reasons why I signed the film. I love her as an actor, and the way she presents all the characters in every film is so commendable. I was excited to share screen space with her," Unnati said in a statement.
"She's extremely hardworking and clear about what she wants and what she doesn't... which in a way, is amazing. To see her energy and enthusiasm towards her role, made me grow as an actor," she added.
Talking about her role, the former beauty queen said: "I'm playing a fierce warrior named Mundar, who doesn't talk much, but has a very strong appearance. She is Lakshmi Bai's strong ally."
Producer Kamal Jain had offered her the role.
"The only question that he asked me before signing the film was 'Do you know how to ride a horse?' I was like, 'Yes'. Although I knew horse riding, I always had a fear because I have eight to 10 stitches on my head.
"During my childhood days, while learning how to ride a horse, I met with a terrible accident and that was the last time I rode a horse," she said.
But she managed to pull it off.
"Honestly, Kangana was one of the reasons why I signed the film. I love her as an actor, and the way she presents all the characters in every film is so commendable. I was excited to share screen space with her," Unnati said in a statement.
"She's extremely hardworking and clear about what she wants and what she doesn't... which in a way, is amazing. To see her energy and enthusiasm towards her role, made me grow as an actor," she added.
Talking about her role, the former beauty queen said: "I'm playing a fierce warrior named Mundar, who doesn't talk much, but has a very strong appearance. She is Lakshmi Bai's strong ally."
Producer Kamal Jain had offered her the role.
"The only question that he asked me before signing the film was 'Do you know how to ride a horse?' I was like, 'Yes'. Although I knew horse riding, I always had a fear because I have eight to 10 stitches on my head.
"During my childhood days, while learning how to ride a horse, I met with a terrible accident and that was the last time I rode a horse," she said.
But she managed to pull it off.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
-
Saturday 29 December , 2018
Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
Saturday 29 December , 2018 Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arshad Warsi: Jolly LLB 2 Would Have Made Rs 100 Crore Even with Me and Boman Irani
- Javed Akhtar: Banning Indian Content in Pakistan is Wrong, No Culture Gets Damaged Like This
- 10 Times Ranveer Singh Proved That He Has No Fear Flaunting Colourful Outfits
- Samsung May Have Accidentally Posted The Galaxy S10 Ahead of Its Reveal
- Logan Paul Receives Social Media Backlash For Saying He is 'Going Gay' For a Month
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results