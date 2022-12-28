Did Meena Durairaj Double Her Salary For Her Next Film? What We Know

Meena Durairaj is a popular face of the South Indian film industry. She has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi movies. She has bagged numerous awards, including two Filmfare Awards South, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, two Nandi Awards for Best Actress, and Cinema Express Awards. In 1998, she was also honoured with the Kalaimamani Award by the government of Tamil Nadu.

Recently, the actress suffered a major loss as her husband Vidyasagar passed away on June 25. Due to a severe lung infection. After a few months break, the actress has once again returned to her workplace and has a lot of projects on her hands. But according to sources, the Navayugam actress has increased her remuneration for her upcoming films. She has demanded a remuneration of Rs 20 lakh for her next. It is also reported that Meena has increased her salary by a huge amount compared to last year. But after the death of her husband, she seems to have taken this decision on the issue of remuneration keeping in mind the future of her daughter.

On the work front, Meena started her career in 1982 as a child artist with the film Nenjangal directed by Major Subdarrajan which featured Sivaji Ganesan, Lakshmi, Manjula, and Vijayakumar in the lead role. Later she made her debut as a lead heroine in 1990 with the Telugu movie Navayugam. Since then she has worked in many popular films like Indra Bhavanam, Chanti, Veera, Suryavamsam, Citizen, Devan, My Autograph, Bro Daddy, and many more.

She will next be seen in director JM Raja Saravanan’s upcoming project, Rowdy Baby. The movie features Hansika Motwani, Sonia Agarwal, Satyaraj, Ramki, Raai Laxmi, and John Kokken in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres next year in April.

