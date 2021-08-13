Did MG Hector Give ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Fame Sahdev a Car? Find Out

If you are on any social media platform, chances are you have seen the video featuring a school kid singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar Mera Bhool Nahi Jana Re’. The video went viral on social media about a couple of weeks ago and the song is now on everyone’s mind. Sahdev Dirdo, the young boy, of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district of sang the song two years ago. He was only 10 years old back then. The talented Sahdev is a social media star now, and several of his videos have now gone viral on social media.

In one such video, which is now all over the internet, Sahdev is seen standing beside an MG Hector worth Rs 23 lakh. Once the video was viral on social media, many claimed that the company had gifted Sahdev the car. Sahdev, in the video, is standing beside MG ZS EV facelift car and the branch manager can be seen honouring him. A salesgirl, then, is seen standing with a big car key. After watching this clip, people started saying that the boy had been gifted a car.

The truth, however, is that MG Hector has not gifted Sahdev any car. Honouring the boy, the branch manager handed him a cheque of Rs 21,000. The spokesman of the company clarified that no car was gifted, only a cheque was given. The video was shared two days ago, and it has already received more than five lakh views.

The video in which Sahdev is seen singing the now-famous song was shot by his teacher. Later, the song became a huge hit and now everyone — from a common man to a big celebrity — has not just heard the song but also made reels on it.

