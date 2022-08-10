Did Naga Chaitanya Just Confirm He Is Not Single Amid Dating Rumours With Sobhita Dhulipala?

Rumour mills are abuzz with speculation that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are the new IT couple. Naga Chaitanya, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, was earlier married to Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The former couple announced their separation last year.

Chaitanya has been grabbing the headlines for his alleged affair with Sobhita a lot lately. Now, in the latest interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor reacted to his relationship status amidst the dating rumours. During a rapid-fire segment, when Chaitanya, who is the son of Nagarjuna, was asked about his relationship status, he couldn’t stop smiling and then added that he was just ‘happy’.

The actor recently opened up about the reason behind his silence about his split from Samantha. Speaking with ETimes, he said, “Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that.”

Samantha had already sparked speculations about their split by dropping his family’s name last year. The actress and Chaitanya then announced their separation with a joint statement later in the year. Following the split, Samantha was subjected to massive trolling, with several speculations trying to narrow down the reason behind the split.

On the work front, Chaitanya will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film releases on August 11. The actor plays Laal’s (Aamir) friend in the Army. The film also features Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

