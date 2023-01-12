Did Nara Lokesh Take A Swipe At Roja Selvamani Over Comments On Chiranjeevi?

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism and Culture Roja Selvamani recently took a dig at megastar Chiranjeevi and his family. He stated that the family has never helped anyone and even claimed they haven’t done any service to society either. During an interview, when Chiranjeevi was asked to comment on the same, he simply said that he likes to avoid such things. It is worth noting that Chiranjeevi, Nagendra Babu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan are brothers.

Roja Selvamani’s comments came before the box office clash of Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy this week. Now, on Wednesday, January 11, the General Secretary of Telugu Desam Party, Nara Lokesh indirectly hit back at Roja Selvamani in a series of tweets. In his tweet, Lokesh mentioned that he will watch both films on Sankranthi.

“I wish Bala Mavayya and Chiranjeevi Garu all the very best for their upcoming movies Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya. I will definitely join millions of Telugus during the Sankranthi festival to catch a slice of action, dance and mass entertainment loaded in these movies,” wrote the politician.

I wish Bala Mavayya and @KChiruTweets Garu all the very best for their upcoming movies #VeeraSimhaReddy and #WaltairVeerayya. I will definitely join millions of Telugus during the #Sankranthi festival to catch a slice of action,dance and mass entertainment loaded in these movies. pic.twitter.com/fRGQ21vjEh— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) January 11, 2023

He also highlighted that there are “evil elements from the ruling party” (YSRCP) who try to instigate fans on social media with fake accounts. “We must also note that evil elements from the ruling party are getting ready to instigate fan wars, pitching one community against another with fake SM accounts and provocative content. Humbly request all to report such accounts and avoid getting carried away,” added Lokesh.

We must also note that evil elements from the ruling party are getting ready to instigate fan wars, pitching one community against another with fake SM accounts and provocative content. Humbly request all to report such accounts and avoid getting carried away.— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) January 11, 2023

“Movies are meant to entertain, to blur boundaries. Let us not fall prey to dirty, divisive politics. Remember: We are all one. Castes or religions or regions must not divide us,” concluded the TDP General Secretary.

Movies are meant to entertain, to blur boundaries. Let us not fall prey to dirty, divisive politics. Remember: We are all one. Castes or religions or regions must not divide us. #SayNoToFanWars #SayNoToDivisivePolitics— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Balayya’s Veera Simha Reddy hit the big screen today, January 12. And Waltair Veerayya is all set to release in cinema halls tomorrow, January 13. Interestingly, both films have been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Read all the Latest Movies News here